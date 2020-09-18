Advertisement

Minot State professors discuss meaning of U.S. Constitution Day

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Sept. 17 is U.S. Constitution Day.

233 years ago, 39 delegates signed a document that became known as the U.S. Constitution.

In 1787, delegates 39 out of 55 delegates united to sign the document that would become the foundation for our government.

“It lays out the rights and responsibilities of citizenship. Not just our government can and cannot do, but what we as citizens, what are rights and responsibilities are,” said Minot State University Associate Professor of Sociology Dr. Jynette Larshus.

The Constitution is not just any old document in a museum, it’s living and breathing, and is backbone of our nation.

“It is, I believe, the oldest constitution operating for any country in the world. It’s a testimony to the way that it was established that it is still operating,” said MSU Professor of History Dr. Bethany Andresen.

In November, everyone eligible will be able to exercise their right to vote in the 2020 presidential election because of amendments in this Constitution. It also gives us many more freedoms like speech, religion, and press.

“I can’t stress enough how brilliant our founders were in the way they drew up the document,” said Larshus.

While the Fourth of July is celebrated with fireworks and barbecues, Dr. Andreasen recommends the best way to celebrate today is to read the historical document.

“I would recommend, just take a few minutes and read it. I think there are pieces of it that everybody is familiar with but, there is a lot that they don’t know. I would simply recommend that the best way to celebrate the day is to sit down and read the constitution,” said Andreasen.

So, as the election season approaches, and voters cast their ballot or as citizens gather to peacefully protest, look back on history and remember that because of the U.S. Constitution you are allowed those liberties.

To look and read the Constitution, go to https://www.archives.gov/

You can also explore other historical pieces like the Declaration of Independence.

