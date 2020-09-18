Minot Police: seized fentanyl could have impacted “hundreds” of lives

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Police said a six-figure fentanyl supply seized this week could have impacted hundreds of lives, had the drugs not been pulled off the street.

Police announced the Ward County Narcotics Task Force seized more than 5,000 pills, with a street value of roughly $350,000.

Police Chief John Klug said the fentanyl is pressed into a pill that mimics another narcotics.

The victim is unaware, and can suffer a fatal overdose.

“Many times somebody doesn’t know when they take that pill, they might be thinking they’re taking some other kind of narcotic, and, yeah, they’re still looking for a high, but if they don’t know that it’s fentanyl, then it can be deadly. And that’s where a lot of overdoses come from,” said Klug.Police arrested 25-year-old Larry Owens in connection with the seized drugs.

He remains in custody on an A-felony drug charge.

