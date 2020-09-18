Minot firefighters receive warm welcome in Oregon

HOOD RIVER, Ore. – Minot Firefighters have arrived in Oregon to assist with battling the devastating wildfires, and they’re receiving a warm welcome from locals.

Kevin Robinson, an Oregon resident, came across a Minot Fire engine Wednesday evening that had rolled into the town of Hood River, and shared a photo of it on Facebook.

In the post, Robinson thanked the Minot Firefighters for traveling across the country to offer aid, and encouraged others to share his post. It’s since been shared in social media circles in Minot.

