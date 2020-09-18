Advertisement

Magic City Halloween attraction closes doors this year amid pandemic

Magic City Halloween attraction canceled
Magic City Halloween attraction canceled(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many holidays and holiday events. As the pandemic rolls on through 2020, the upcoming holidays may look a little different.

Haunted Forest ND has been a spooky fun attraction in Minot for the past two years, that raises money for Magic Gymnastics. However, this year, the attraction had to close its doors due safety concerns.

“It definitely was a big hit to us to not be able to do that this year. Not only just to raise the money, but just so much fun it is. And to see the community come support us,” said Director of Magic Gymnastics, Talli Danelson.

In the past, the attraction has seen more than 2,100 visitors and raised more than $30,000.

To substitute the funds, the gym is coming up with safe fundraising options for the future.

They are excited for the next Halloween season and will be planning something even bigger than before.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minot State selects director of new Looyenga Leadership Center

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Ben Barr
Sturm has taught leadership classes and served as a vice president, vice provost, and a dean at the university level.

News

Minot State professors discuss meaning of U.S. Constitution Day

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
To look and read the Constitution, go to https://www.archives.gov/

News

HUD approves reallocating funding for technical ed center in Minot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Salling
It will be geared towards specialized career-oriented training programs for Minot residents.

News

Coleman Corn Maze opens for the season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Visit Coleman Corn Maze on Facebook and Instagram for hours and more information.

Latest News

News

Last push to count North Dakotans in 2020 Census

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
Census workers started going door-to-door to households in the state on July 31st, and officials said it’s made all the difference.

News

Bismarck State College students glad the college is transparent about COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
It displays active and pending cases, along with those being monitored, and those recovered.

News

Bismarck Career Academy plans construction of new solar array

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Students will have the opportunity to learn more about solar panels in their energy and power program.

News

XWA Pass allows more access to Williston Airport

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
Dudas said this program is the first of its kind in North Dakota.

News

Rolette County Jail reopens under new classification, requirements

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
After being shut down due to the death of an inmate in June, the Rolette County Jail is now reopen. The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has allowed the jail to reopen under new classification and under new requirements.

News

Wiang Thai opens in north Bismarck

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
There’s a new restaurant in north Bismarck that’s bringing a taste of authentic Thailand all the way to the states.