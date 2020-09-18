Magic City Halloween attraction closes doors this year amid pandemic

MINOT, N.D. – The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many holidays and holiday events. As the pandemic rolls on through 2020, the upcoming holidays may look a little different.

Haunted Forest ND has been a spooky fun attraction in Minot for the past two years, that raises money for Magic Gymnastics. However, this year, the attraction had to close its doors due safety concerns.

“It definitely was a big hit to us to not be able to do that this year. Not only just to raise the money, but just so much fun it is. And to see the community come support us,” said Director of Magic Gymnastics, Talli Danelson.

In the past, the attraction has seen more than 2,100 visitors and raised more than $30,000.

To substitute the funds, the gym is coming up with safe fundraising options for the future.

They are excited for the next Halloween season and will be planning something even bigger than before.

