Imperials Sports postponement

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A positive COVID case in the Napoleon Public School has impacted the Imperials sports schedule.

The volleyball match on Sept. 17 has been postponed along with all volleyball activities until Sept. 29.

The Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter football game scheduled for Friday, September 18 vs. Linton-HMB has been postponed as well.

The following is a post put out by the Napoleon school.

