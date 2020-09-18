HUD approves reallocating funding for technical ed center in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – After a project fell through, the Minot City Council needed to find a new outlet to use funding from the federal government.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development will allow the city to use $3.45 million to develop a Center for Technical Education.

It will be geared towards specialized career-oriented training programs for Minot residents.

The money was originally going to development of a gathering space in Minot, but after that project fell through the city needed to look elsewhere.

The proposed location is at 120 Burdick Expressway East.

The more than thirteen thousand square foot building is currently owned by Trinity Health.

HUD allocated $74.3 million to Minot as part of the National Disaster Resilience program.

The city must use all the money by September of 2022 or lose it.

