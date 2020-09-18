Good boy: Ward County K-9 helps with large fentanyl bust

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Ward County’s K-9 officer Baxi played a key role in a potentially historic fentanyl seizure earlier this week, according to the sheriff.

Officers with the Ward County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant Tuesday in northwest Minot that led to the seizure of more than 5,000 pressed fentanyl pills, according to Minot Police.

Sheriff Bob Roed said K-9 Baxi alerted to the drugs, which allowed investigators to obtain the warrant that led to the seizure.

Minot Police said the drugs had a street value of roughly $350,000, making it likely the largest fentanyl seizure in the Minot area to date.

Police Chief John Klug said the fentanyl is disguised as other, less potent narcotics, and the victims are often unaware, leading to fatal overdoses.

A 25-year-old man is in custody on an A-felony drug charge in connection with the seizure.

The department posted on Facebook Friday on how K-9 Baxi was funded entirely by community donations, showing how the community is coming together to combat drug trafficking in the area.

K-9 Baxi, a Belgian Malinois, joined the department in June as its first ever K-9 officer.

