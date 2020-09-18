Advertisement

Fuel the Fight winner gets free gas for a year

Fuel the Fight winner gets free gas for a year
Fuel the Fight winner gets free gas for a year(none)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Last Friday, Sept. 11, the Trinity Health Foundation hosted their annual Fuel the Fight fundraiser event at the Dakota Square ARCO. The event raises money for cancer patients who have to travel long distances for treatment.

Part of the event was a chance to win free gas for a whole year. On Friday, Sept. 18, the foundation announced the winner.

Ona Gandrud, a retired grandma, stopped by the gas station just by chance after leaving a doctor’s appointment, ultimately leaving her the grand prize winner.

“When they called me, I was like, huh? But yes, it was a very nice gift. I’m very happy to have received it,” said Gandrud.

Gandrud won $2,600. That comes out to $50 a week in gas for a whole year, 52 weeks.

She said that she wants to give the vouchers she doesn’t use to the patients in need.

The foundation raised more than $65,000 that will all go to helping cancer patients with transportation costs.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DoD sends $6.3 million for new Magic City Discovery Center

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By John Salling
The Department of Defense has announced a nearly $6.3 million grant for the Magic City Discovery Center.

News

Good boy: Ward County K-9 helps with large fentanyl bust

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The Ward County Sheriff said K-9 Baxi alerted to the drugs, which allowed investigators to obtain the warrant that led to the historic six-figure fentanyl seizure.

News

New 4K scoreboard installed at Minot’s Maysa Arena

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Barr
The Maysa Arena ice crew got to work Friday installing a brand-new scoreboard above the Pepsi Rink, with costs completely covered by Northern Bottling Company and Pepsi of Minot.

News

August unemployment rate down for state and country

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By J.R. Havens
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for North Dakota last month was 4.8 percent, down from 6.3 percent in July, according to Job Service North Dakota.

Latest News

News

Death in Williston vehicle accident

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Gray
One driver is reported dead following a crash in Williston last night.

News

Coronavirus scams on the rise

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
At a time when so many Americans are struggling financially it is all the more important to be up to date on scams that are hoping to take advantage of you.

News

Steak Gorgonzola Fettuccine

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Chef Trevor O’Clair from the Walrus stops by the JennAir Kitchen at Advantage Appliance to make steak gorgonzola fettuccine.

News

Opening This Weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
This will be opening weekend for Grandpa Al’s Hayrides in Bismarck, and this season will look totally different as owner Chase Dauenhauer teamed up with Papa’s Pumpkin Patch

News

ND Dem’s sue to get legislator off ballot

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann and Morgan Benth
Rep. Terry Jones, R-New Town, is being accused of illegally running for election for North Dakota’s House District 4.

News

Burleigh County voters will have multiple in-person voting options

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Burleigh County has finalized plans for the general election. Voters will have three different options for casting their vote.