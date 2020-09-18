Fuel the Fight winner gets free gas for a year

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Last Friday, Sept. 11, the Trinity Health Foundation hosted their annual Fuel the Fight fundraiser event at the Dakota Square ARCO. The event raises money for cancer patients who have to travel long distances for treatment.

Part of the event was a chance to win free gas for a whole year. On Friday, Sept. 18, the foundation announced the winner.

Ona Gandrud, a retired grandma, stopped by the gas station just by chance after leaving a doctor’s appointment, ultimately leaving her the grand prize winner.

“When they called me, I was like, huh? But yes, it was a very nice gift. I’m very happy to have received it,” said Gandrud.

Gandrud won $2,600. That comes out to $50 a week in gas for a whole year, 52 weeks.

She said that she wants to give the vouchers she doesn’t use to the patients in need.

The foundation raised more than $65,000 that will all go to helping cancer patients with transportation costs.

