Friday: 508 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Test Results(KFYR)
By KFYR-TV
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

10,006 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

569,913 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

508 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

17,230 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

5.22% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,986 – Total Active Cases

+273 Individuals from yesterday

232 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (149 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

14,060 – Total recovered since pandemic began

77 – Currently Hospitalized

+8 - Individuals from yesterday

2 – New Deaths*** (184 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County - 2
  • Benson County – 27
  • Billings County - 5
  • Bottineau County – 2
  • Burke County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 84
  • Cass County – 77
  • Dickey County – 4
  • Dunn County – 6
  • Eddy County - 2
  • Emmons County – 3
  • Foster County - 2
  • Grand Forks County – 66
  • Griggs County – 3
  • Kidder County – 1
  • LaMoure County - 1
  • McHenry County - 1
  • McKenzie County - 5
  • McLean County - 8
  • Mercer County - 5
  • Morton County – 33
  • Nelson County – 1
  • Oliver County – 1
  • Pembina County – 2
  • Pierce County - 1
  • Ramsey County - 5
  • Ransom County - 3
  • Renville County - 5
  • Richland County – 4
  • Rolette County – 6
  • Sargent County - 4
  • Stark County – 57
  • Stutsman County – 3
  • Towner County - 1
  • Traill County – 3
  • Walsh County - 2
  • Ward County – 52
  • Williams County – 20

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

