Fr. Josh Ehli speaks about having Covid-19

Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It was a heavy day of COVID 19 testing in North Dakota Thursday, and the number of positives seems to reflect that. The state set a new daily high record, at 508 positive cases. There were also two more deaths, a man and a woman in their 90s from Burleigh County.

The state now has nearly 3,000 active cases, while 232 people were listed as fully recovered Friday. Seventy-seven people are currently hospitalized. Burleigh had the highest increase with 84. Cass had 77 new cases, while Grand Forks reported 66. Both Stark and Ward Counties reported more than 50 new cases each.

With cases on the rise in North Dakota, health officials are working hard to remind people that now is not the time to let their guard down or to assume that young people can’t get seriously ill. Case in point, the pastor at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit tested positive for Covid 19 on Sept. 8, and his symptoms started out fairly mild. But Fr. Josh Ehli is still working on recovering, and yesterday, posted this message to Facebook:

“I feel for anyone who’s had this. This is real. We’ve got to take it seriously. Put on your mask. Do what you can. I don’t wish this upon anyone.” Fr. Ehli is no longer contagious, but he says the biggest problem he’s having right now, is lingering lethargy.

“Lack of energy and things that have continued on to this day and then, altered smell and taste. Coffee, things that normally would be extremely delightful now have almost a repugnant odor to them. It’s the weirdest thing. It’s a weird disease. Let’s take it seriously and hope that we can get the whatever, herd immunity, so we can move on with our lives. Be safe.”

He has been in quarantine since September 8th.

