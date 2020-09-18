Advertisement

Dem’s governor candidate unveils counter COVID plan

By Jacob Notermann
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Lenz-Vig Plan would reshape the leadership structure; calling for an Incident Commander System, where one person, appointed by the governor, would lead COVID response policies and actions.

The Incident Commander would oversee operations, planning, logistics, and necessary finances, and would then forward his or her recommendations to the governor, lawmakers, and tribal leadership.

Lenz said that job would have a colonel-type role with a biological background, and would be the leader in making health policies like mask mandates. Even mentioning former Interim State Health Officer Dr. Andrew Stahl, who left the post at the end of August.

She went on to say her plan relies on team building amongst various health and political entities, while also creating “transparent” channels of communication. “There is a direct line of communication from the Incident Commander to myself, and Ben Vig, and to the legislators, and to the tribal nations. And those co-equal branches of government make the decisions based on that,” Lenz said.

Back in March, Gov. Doug Burgum, launched the Unified Command and the Joint Information Center, made up of the National Guard, and the former State Health Officer.

But much of the response has become more localized with task forces and school boards making the bulk of recent changes and policies.

A spokesman for Burgum said he is consulted by the Unified Command and other state health leaders, adding, “People elect governors to lead and to consider emergencies holistically, not to hand over critical decision-making to unelected appointees.”

The strategy also calls for expanding unemployment insurance and paid sick leave, but both of these rely heavily on legislation in the nation’s capital, rather than the state’s. The Lenz-Vig plan would also call in a special session of the State Legislature.

State Democrats made this request in June, Burgum and legislative leadership all publicly said they had no plans to call for a special session nor thought it was necessary.

Lately, North Dakota has been using a policy of self-reliance when fighting COVID-19, by continuing to expand in-house testing at the state lab.

However, Lenz calls for increasing coordination with neighboring states either by region or population size.

In the early months of the State of Emergency, North Dakota had made agreements with neighboring states by exchanging or donating testing supplies.

