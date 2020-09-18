Advertisement

Death in Williston vehicle accident

By Brian Gray
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - One driver is reported dead following a crash in Williston last night.

The accident took place between a motorcycle and an SUV along 1st Avenue West and 34th Street West around 10:30 p.m.

Officers say the motorcycle driver, a 34-year-old male from Williston, drove through a stop sign and hit the back side of the SUV. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The two passengers of the SUV were not injured. The highway patrol says the crash is still under investigation.

