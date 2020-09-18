Advertisement

Coleman Corn Maze opens for the season

By Jody Kerzman
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re looking for a fun and safe outing for the entire family, you’ll want to check out the Coleman Corn Maze, just east of Bismarck.

The nearly 10-acre maze opened for the season Thursday.

The maze is designed to look like a tractor and a grain cart. There are two paths. You can download a map of the maze to help navigate your way through the maze.

Coleman Corn Maze will be open Thursdays through Sundays until Halloween.

Cost is $10 a person; kids under five are free.

Visit Coleman Corn Maze on Facebook and Instagram for hours and more information.

