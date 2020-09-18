Burleigh County voters will have multiple in-person voting options

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County has finalized plans for the general election. Voters will have three different options for casting their vote.

Burleigh County voters can either request an absentee ballot, vote early in person or vote in person on election day.

Burleigh County early voting will begin on Oct. 21 and continue through Nov. 2 at the Bismarck Event Center. Burleigh County Election officials said they’ll social distance and take all precautions necessary to make sure those who vote in person feel safe during the pandemic.

“We don’t want to deny people the right to vote if they absolutely refuse to wear a mask. But, I hope that the community comes together and realizes that the people working the elections are doing a very important thing and it’s very important to keep them safe,” said Burleigh County Elections Manager Erika White.

For those who don’t want to vote in person, election officials said voters should request and complete an application for a ballot soon as the auditor’s office will begin mailing ballots to voters next week. Election Day voting on Nov. 3 will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polling places, early voting locations and times, and drop box locations can be found on vote.nd.gov.

