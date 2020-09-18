Advertisement

Auto derby and classic car auction this weekend in Rolla

By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROLLA, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Country Auto Derby & Classic Car Auction is set for Saturday morning in Rolla, located at 209 Main Avenue W.

Hiatt Knudson Auction Service out of Bottineau will be running the sale starting at 11 a.m. with tools and parts, with cars to come at noon.

The sale features more than 45 cars. While the “as-is” machines will need work to run, Bradley Knutson said the prize money market in demolition derbies is on the rise.

“Now the money is getting bigger where you get $10,000, $20,000 prize money. These old Chevy’s and some of the Oldsmobiles, Cadillacs... Of course if you’re going into a derby, you want a car that’s very durable that can take a beating and continue to run and those cars are,” said Knudson, licensed auctioneer/clerk.

The auction is taking social distancing measures with an outdoor sale and mask recommendations. The cashier’s trailer will use clip boards that will be wiped down.

Online and app bidding is also available by visiting Hiatt Knudson’s website: HiattKnudsonAuctions.com

