August unemployment rate down for state and country

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for North Dakota last month was 4.8 percent, down from 6.3 percent in July, according to Job Service North Dakota.

The unemployment rate at this time last year was 2.2 percent for North Dakota.

The national unemployment rate for August was 8.5 percent, down 2 percent from July and up from 3.8 percent this time last year.

For Bismarck, government jobs were the only major industry to report a gain from last year.

Leisure and hospitality had the biggest loss seeing a reduction of 1,200 jobs. Professional and business services was down 800.

Transportation, warehousing and utilities went down 500. Mining, logging and construction saw a loss 400.

