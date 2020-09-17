Advertisement

XWA Pass allows more access to Williston Airport

Williston Airport
Williston Airport(KFYR-TV)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williston Basin International Airport is about to become much more accessible with the creation of the “XWA pass.”

The pass allows people to access the airport beyond the TSA checkpoint without a boarding pass. Individuals will have a background check done by the airport, and still have to go through the security checkpoint and follow TSA guidelines, but it will allow them to visit with people arriving at the airport, or go to the airport’s restaurant.

“We’re very confident that through the background check that we’re required to put everyone through as well as their transition through the TSA checkpoint for that screening that no security issues are going to arise,” said Anthony Dudas, Williston Airport director.

Dudas said this program is the first of its kind in North Dakota. He hoped to have this program operational by the first week of October. For more information on how to obtain a pass, call the airport administration at 701-875-8594.

