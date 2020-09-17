Wiang Thai opens in north Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a new restaurant in north Bismarck that’s bringing a taste of authentic Thailand all the way to the states.

Wiang Thai opened earlier this summer. The owners are originally from Thailand and have experience helping their family run Baan Rao Thai Restaurant in Minot. Manager Lance Holden says the owners decided to bring the cuisine to the capital after he spent ten years trying to convince them to expand.

“It’s a learning experience for everyone, but it’s really exciting. It’s been a fun time so far, and I’m really excited to see where it goes in the next few months,” Holden said. Holden says business has been growing since they’ve opened, and the clientele made the challenge of opening in a pandemic worth it. For more information, you can visit the Wiang Thai Restaurant Facebook page.

