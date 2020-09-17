Advertisement

White Shield residents celebrate community developments

By Faith Hatton
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITE SHIELD, N.D. - Members of the White Shield community gathered Wednesday to celebrate the early progress of community development that is the result of four years of planning and $100 million at work.

The community gathered to commemorate the grand opening of a new administration building and elder center.

A day filled with prayers, applause, and the sounds of construction as the community celebrated new services to the area.

“Everything’s been wonderful with the new community and the way it’s come about,” said community elder Wayne Flute.

Elders in the community said they appreciate the work being done to upgrade and renovate services in the town.

“This is wonderful to see because the infrastructure has been so old, and now we have something new for the generations to come. The new administration building and the new elder building,” said Flute.

The new Elder center features upgrades from the old facility, including a cafe, craft room, fitness room, telehealth room, and hydrotherapy room.

The new admin building will also serve as a convenience for tribe members.

“We wanted to have a tribal administration building here in White Shield to people from the community can come over and take care of their business instead of going to our capital which is New Town Or Four Bears,” said White Shield Council Representative Fred Fox.

The completion of the two buildings are the beginning of a Master Plan that also includes a bus garage, public safety building, and community center.

The entire plan spreads over 80 acres of land, and leaders said it is an important start for self-sufficiency for parts of MHA Nation.

“To rely on the federal government for everything is not a good thing. So our strategy is to put infrastructure in the ground, our strategy is to create jobs and of course, create an opportunity to build things and develop things,” said MHA Chairman Mark Fox.

Leaders said the community center currently under construction is expected to be complete in summer of 2021.

The next step of the project to be completed will be phase 2 of the White shield school which will be the bus garage and head start building set to open on Oct. 28.

