Ward County Historical Society to hold POW/MIA ceremony Friday

BURLINGTON, N.D. – The Ward County History Society is hosting a memorial ceremony for North Dakota POW/MIA’s Friday at 7 p.m. as part of September’s POW/MIA Month.

Event organizers encourage attendees to bring a lawn chair in front of the Pioneer Village Museum’s Harmon House, weather permitting.

More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1015729805522309

