Ward County Historical Society to hold POW/MIA ceremony Friday
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, N.D. – The Ward County History Society is hosting a memorial ceremony for North Dakota POW/MIA’s Friday at 7 p.m. as part of September’s POW/MIA Month.
Event organizers encourage attendees to bring a lawn chair in front of the Pioneer Village Museum’s Harmon House, weather permitting.
More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1015729805522309
