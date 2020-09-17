Advertisement

Velva FFA plants Community Orchard

Velva FFA plants Community Orchard
Velva FFA plants Community Orchard(none)
By John Salling
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VELVA, N.D. (KMOT) – The Velva FFA are opening one of the largest community orchards funded by a Department of Agriculture grant program.

Residents helped make the orchard a reality, and Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring joined the FFA in helping debut the orchard.

The class works together to take care of the plot and water the trees, their teacher hopes to use it as a learning tool for years to come.

“We’ve always wanted to do more community activities throughout Velva, and this has been like a really big step up for us because we’ve always like, ‘What can we do to increase our community involvement in Velva?’ and this was a huge step that shows how committed we are,” said Reagan Hildre, Velva FFA President.

Once the orchard matures they plan to give the fruit to local food pantries.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dine to Donate Thursday supports Minot State nursing students

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Ben Barr
A portion of Thursday's Ground Round Minot profits will go to Minot State's Nursing students.

News

Dinos return to mall in Minot for one more weekend

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Ben Barr
The Jurassic Empire animatronic dinosaur show is back at the Dakota Square Mall this Friday through Sunday.

News

Dakota College at Bottineau receives Tree Campus USA honors

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Ben Barr
The Arbor Day Foundation honored Dakota College at Bottineau with 2019 Tree Campus USA recognition for its commitment to effective urban forest management.

News

Bismarck man arrested in connection to early September shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Bismarck Police say they arrested a 41-year-old man for shooting rounds into an apartment building on Sept. 6.

Latest News

News

Strike up the band: Mandan Marching Braves find creative ways to perform during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Mandan Marching Braves find creative ways to perform during pandemic

News

$5.8 million downtown project in Mandan getting underway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Gray
$5.8 million downtown project getting underway

News

Ward County Historical Society to hold POW/MIA ceremony Friday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Ben Barr
The Ward County History Society is hosting a memorial ceremony for North Dakota POW/MIA’s Friday at 7 p.m. as part of September’s POW/MIA Month.

VOD Recording

White Shield residents celebrate community developments

Updated: 18 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Sports Spotlight: Sean Korsmo

Updated: 18 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Three North Dakota women form a Native American Caucus

Updated: 18 hours ago
Evening Report at Six