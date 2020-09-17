Velva FFA plants Community Orchard

VELVA, N.D. (KMOT) – The Velva FFA are opening one of the largest community orchards funded by a Department of Agriculture grant program.

Residents helped make the orchard a reality, and Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring joined the FFA in helping debut the orchard.

The class works together to take care of the plot and water the trees, their teacher hopes to use it as a learning tool for years to come.

“We’ve always wanted to do more community activities throughout Velva, and this has been like a really big step up for us because we’ve always like, ‘What can we do to increase our community involvement in Velva?’ and this was a huge step that shows how committed we are,” said Reagan Hildre, Velva FFA President.

Once the orchard matures they plan to give the fruit to local food pantries.

