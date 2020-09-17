Advertisement

U.S. Air Force pushes physical fitness assessments to 2021

U.S. Air Force pushes physical fitness assessments to 2021
U.S. Air Force pushes physical fitness assessments to 2021(none)
By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (KMOT) - Official physical fitness assessments across the Department of the Air Force will resume Jan. 1, 2021, officials announced Sept. 16.

The decision comes in an effort to continue minimizing close contact among personnel during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and ensure units and personnel are fully ready to resume.

“We know people are staying fit regardless, but we want to give our Airmen enough time to prepare,” said Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., Air Force Chief of Staff.

Testing has been delayed from October to January, and testing in January will move forward without obtaining waist, height and weight measurements.

The test includes a 1.5 mile run, one minute of push-ups and one minute of sit-ups. Fitness assessment due dates in 2021 will primarily depend on the date and score of the last official test.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Not guilty plea in Minot fatal stabbing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Salling
Milo Whitetail faces a AA-felony murder charge in the death of Eric Patterson in Minot in May.

News

Dine to Donate Thursday supports Minot State nursing students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Barr
A portion of Thursday's Ground Round Minot profits will go to Minot State's Nursing students.

News

Velva FFA plants Community Orchard

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The Velva FFA are opening one of the largest community orchards funded by a Department of Agriculture grant program.

News

Dinos return to mall in Minot for one more weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Barr
The Jurassic Empire animatronic dinosaur show is back at the Dakota Square Mall this Friday through Sunday.

Latest News

News

Dakota College at Bottineau receives Tree Campus USA honors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Barr
The Arbor Day Foundation honored Dakota College at Bottineau with 2019 Tree Campus USA recognition for its commitment to effective urban forest management.

News

Bismarck man arrested in connection to early September shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Bismarck Police say they arrested a 41-year-old man for shooting rounds into an apartment building on Sept. 6.

News

Strike up the band: Mandan Marching Braves find creative ways to perform during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Mandan Marching Braves find creative ways to perform during pandemic

News

$5.8 million downtown project in Mandan getting underway

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Gray
$5.8 million downtown project getting underway

News

Ward County Historical Society to hold POW/MIA ceremony Friday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ben Barr
The Ward County History Society is hosting a memorial ceremony for North Dakota POW/MIA’s Friday at 7 p.m. as part of September’s POW/MIA Month.

VOD Recording

White Shield residents celebrate community developments

Updated: 19 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report