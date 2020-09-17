U.S. Air Force pushes physical fitness assessments to 2021

ARLINGTON, Va. (KMOT) - Official physical fitness assessments across the Department of the Air Force will resume Jan. 1, 2021, officials announced Sept. 16.

The decision comes in an effort to continue minimizing close contact among personnel during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and ensure units and personnel are fully ready to resume.

“We know people are staying fit regardless, but we want to give our Airmen enough time to prepare,” said Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., Air Force Chief of Staff.

Testing has been delayed from October to January, and testing in January will move forward without obtaining waist, height and weight measurements.

The test includes a 1.5 mile run, one minute of push-ups and one minute of sit-ups. Fitness assessment due dates in 2021 will primarily depend on the date and score of the last official test.

