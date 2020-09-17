Two-year legal battle over DAPL security has been settled

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Another two-year oilfield legal battle has come to an end.

The company that handled security for Energy Transfer Partners during the Dakota Access Pipeline protests has reached a settlement with the North Dakota Private Investigative and Security Board.

The Board accused Tigerswan of operating without a state license. The company argued it only participated in activities that didn’t warrant a license, but did agree to pay the state a $175,000 settlement.

