Two-year legal battle over DAPL security has been settled
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Another two-year oilfield legal battle has come to an end.
The company that handled security for Energy Transfer Partners during the Dakota Access Pipeline protests has reached a settlement with the North Dakota Private Investigative and Security Board.
The Board accused Tigerswan of operating without a state license. The company argued it only participated in activities that didn’t warrant a license, but did agree to pay the state a $175,000 settlement.
