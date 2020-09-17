Thursday: 394 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,764 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

559,923 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

394 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

16,723 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

6.11% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,713 – Total Active Cases

+185 Individuals from yesterday

200 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (160 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

13,828 – Total recovered since pandemic began

69 – Currently Hospitalized

+7 - Individuals from yesterday

5 – New Deaths*** (182 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 90s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Adams County – 2

Barnes County - 9

Benson County – 8

Billings County - 1

Bottineau County – 1

Bowman County – 1

Burke County - 1

Burleigh County - 74

Cass County – 51

Cavalier County – 1

Dickey County – 1

Dunn County - 1

Emmons County – 18

Grand Forks County – 18

Griggs County - 2

Hettinger County – 1

Kidder County – 1

McHenry County - 1

McIntosh County - 2

McKenzie County - 2

McLean County - 4

Mercer County - 4

Morton County – 32

Mountrail County – 6

Pembina County – 2

Ramsey County - 4

Ransom County - 5

Renville County - 4

Richland County – 10

Rolette County – 3

Sargent County - 4

Sioux County - 1

Stark County – 64

Steele County - 1

Stutsman County – 2

Traill County – 2

Ward County – 33

Williams County – 17

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.