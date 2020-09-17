The Fed decides to keep interest rates near 0% for coming years

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Federal Reserve made the decision to keep interest rates near zero as it wrapped up its monetary policy update Wednesday.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the rates will remain this way for years to come as the U.S. economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial analysts say with low interest rates comes inflation. Typically, the Fed aims for a two percent annual inflation percentage rate. At the meeting, however, Powell told reporters inflation will likely surpass two percent in the coming years as interest rates remain low. However, experts say this isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“Inflation isn’t necessarily a bad thing when it keeps in check with historical trends. Where inflation starts running too far too fast is when it becomes a bad thing. Otherwise, it’s the normal course of business so to speak,” said Securian Financial Services Advisor David Wald.

While the Fed’s interest rate plans are set to be in place for years, Wald says the pandemic has shown that outside forces can cause policy changes very rapidly. Fed officials also gave an updated outlook at the economy for 2020. They now forecast a smaller decline in Global Domestic Product and a lower unemployment rate for the rest of 2020.

