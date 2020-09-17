Rolette County Jail reopens under new classification, requirements

ROLLA, N.D. – After being shut down due to the death of an inmate in June, the Rolette County Jail is now reopen. The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has allowed the jail to reopen under new classification and under new requirements.

Daily rosters of Inmates and weekly staff reports are some of the things the Rolette County Jail must comply with in order to stay open as a grade three facility.

The jail was allowed to reopen after the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation issued an order of noncompliance and reclassification on Sept. 2.

The order states that facility inspectors “observed and reported positive changes in staffing.”

The jail will be allowed to operate but has been reclassified as a grade three facility, which may to detain or confine inmates for more than 96 hours.

During this time the jail must also keep daily rosters of inmates including name, identification number and date of admission.

Operations reports will also be due at least once a week detailing corrective actions and any completed trainings for staff, a list of inmates under observation, any out of the ordinary medical care provided to inmates and any policy changes that have been implemented.

The jail will have to get approval from the DOCR before any changes to the reclassification of the facility can be made. The jail will operate as a grade three facility for a minimum of two months.

Afterwards they will be allowed to request to be transitioned back to a grade two.

Your News Leader reached out to Rolette County Sheriff Nathan Gustafson, who could not comment on the situation.

