Not guilty plea in Minot fatal stabbing

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A 57-year-old man pleaded not guilty Thursday to a AA-felony murder charge in a May fatal stabbing in Minot.

Prosecutors charged Milo Whitetail in the death of Eric Patterson. Investigators said Patterson was found in the Economy Hotel with multiple stab wounds, and pronounced dead at the hospital.

The leader investigator who testified at the arraignment said Whitetail stabbed the victim twenty times after Patterson put his hands on Whitetail’s neck.

Whitetail will be back in court Nov. 30. He faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.