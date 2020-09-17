Advertisement

Last push to count North Dakotans in 2020 Census

North Dakota census
North Dakota census(KFYR-TV)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - U.S. Census workers are making their last push to ensure a complete count for North Dakota, but different regions of our state face different challenges when trying to get this accomplished.

While there has been some uncertainty around a timeline for census completion, all states are still operating under a deadline of September 30th. This means North Dakota has about two weeks to ensure a complete count of all of its citizens, and census officials say despite this year’s obstacles, things are looking good overall.

Census workers started going door-to-door to households in the state on July 31st, and officials said it’s made all the difference.

“Some other areas didn’t start those non-response follow-up efforts until August 11th, so they wouldn’t have had as much time,” said Lindsey Harriman, Williams County Communications and Research Analyst.

Since then, recent numbers show North Dakota is at a 94.2 percent completion rate. Officials said the new format has also played a role in boosting participation.

“In 2010, there wasn’t the option to respond online, or by phone, this is the first census in the history of censuses that you’ve had those options,” said Linda Svihovic, co-chair of the Census 2020 Complete Count Task Force.

Prior to door-to-door efforts, self-response rates showed counties in northwest North Dakota with response rates as low as 33.8 percent. This area of the state presents itself with unique challenges.

“The way that that percentage is calculated includes every single address that was initially contacted by the census,” said Harriman.

Which creates an issue when homes are vacant, including areas of new construction, or when people have moved after the drop in the oil market.

“Those vacant households will never be removed from the denominator, and all of those vacant residencies can artificially make our numbers look low,” said Harriman.

If a census worker does come to your door, officials said it’s important to answer them.

“For those folks who haven’t responded, we need you to open your door,” said Svihovic.

For each person who isn’t counted, North Dakota could lose out on $1,900 a year for 10 years in federal funding.

Census officials also say that you may have a census collector come to your door even after you’ve submitted your information. This is just for a quality control check to verify your information. Linda Svihovec said it helps ensure an accurate count.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coleman Corn Maze opens for the season

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Visit Coleman Corn Maze on Facebook and Instagram for hours and more information.

News

Bismarck State College students glad the college is transparent about COVID-19 cases

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
It displays active and pending cases, along with those being monitored, and those recovered.

News

Bismarck Career Academy plans construction of new solar array

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Students will have the opportunity to learn more about solar panels in their energy and power program.

News

XWA Pass allows more access to Williston Airport

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Boland
Dudas said this program is the first of its kind in North Dakota.

Latest News

News

Rolette County Jail reopens under new classification, requirements

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
After being shut down due to the death of an inmate in June, the Rolette County Jail is now reopen. The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has allowed the jail to reopen under new classification and under new requirements.

News

Wiang Thai opens in north Bismarck

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
There’s a new restaurant in north Bismarck that’s bringing a taste of authentic Thailand all the way to the states.

News

The Fed decides to keep interest rates near 0% for coming years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
The Federal Reserve made the decision to keep interest rates near zero as it wrapped up its monetary policy update Wednesday.

News

U.S. Air Force pushes physical fitness assessments to 2021

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Barr
The decision comes in an effort to continue minimizing close contact among personnel during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and ensure units and personnel are fully ready to resume.

News

Not guilty plea in Minot fatal stabbing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Milo Whitetail faces a AA-felony murder charge in the death of Eric Patterson in Minot in May.

News

Dine to Donate Thursday supports Minot State nursing students

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Barr
A portion of Thursday's Ground Round Minot profits will go to Minot State's Nursing students.