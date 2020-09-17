Last push to count North Dakotans in 2020 Census

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - U.S. Census workers are making their last push to ensure a complete count for North Dakota, but different regions of our state face different challenges when trying to get this accomplished.

While there has been some uncertainty around a timeline for census completion, all states are still operating under a deadline of September 30th. This means North Dakota has about two weeks to ensure a complete count of all of its citizens, and census officials say despite this year’s obstacles, things are looking good overall.

Census workers started going door-to-door to households in the state on July 31st, and officials said it’s made all the difference.

“Some other areas didn’t start those non-response follow-up efforts until August 11th, so they wouldn’t have had as much time,” said Lindsey Harriman, Williams County Communications and Research Analyst.

Since then, recent numbers show North Dakota is at a 94.2 percent completion rate. Officials said the new format has also played a role in boosting participation.

“In 2010, there wasn’t the option to respond online, or by phone, this is the first census in the history of censuses that you’ve had those options,” said Linda Svihovic, co-chair of the Census 2020 Complete Count Task Force.

Prior to door-to-door efforts, self-response rates showed counties in northwest North Dakota with response rates as low as 33.8 percent. This area of the state presents itself with unique challenges.

“The way that that percentage is calculated includes every single address that was initially contacted by the census,” said Harriman.

Which creates an issue when homes are vacant, including areas of new construction, or when people have moved after the drop in the oil market.

“Those vacant households will never be removed from the denominator, and all of those vacant residencies can artificially make our numbers look low,” said Harriman.

If a census worker does come to your door, officials said it’s important to answer them.

“For those folks who haven’t responded, we need you to open your door,” said Svihovic.

For each person who isn’t counted, North Dakota could lose out on $1,900 a year for 10 years in federal funding.

Census officials also say that you may have a census collector come to your door even after you’ve submitted your information. This is just for a quality control check to verify your information. Linda Svihovec said it helps ensure an accurate count.

