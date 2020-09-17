Advertisement

Hybrid system coming to 2021 legislative session

The Capitol Building was already under heavy renovations before the pandemic started, including construction to a popular entrance and a video board that will connect lawmakers to the floor virtually.
The Capitol Building was already under heavy renovations before the pandemic started, including construction to a popular entrance and a video board that will connect lawmakers to the floor virtually.(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Constitution says that lawmakers shall meet “at the seat of government.” And for more than 100 years, that was interpreted to mean to physically meet in this chamber.

However, some lawmakers are being allowed to meet virtually throughout the pandemic. And now, when preparing for session, this largely empty chamber may remain that way in 2021.

With only a few months before the next legislative session, lawmakers are trying to determine how people will meet and how they’ll be allowed to vote.

“As far as the presumption: we’re coming to carry out the legislative session face to face, and then we make adjustments for those individuals that need adjustments going forward,” Sen. Majority Leader Rich Wardner said.

The Capitol Building was already under heavy renovations before the pandemic started, including construction to a popular entrance and a video board that will connect lawmakers to the floor virtually.

But now they’re adding social distancing to changes. Including spreading out lawmakers throughout the chambers, even voting from the public viewing galleries and setting up private cubicles throughout the building for lawmakers to connect to the chamber floors.

“We knew we had to start heading down this path of doing some sort of hybrid. Those video boards are also gonna be to make it so that if someone wants to be up on the 14th or 15th floor, they’ll be on that board,” House Majority Leader Chet Pollert said.

The recent interim has been a dry run for many, with committees meeting and voting remotely for the entirety of the State of Emergency.

The question isn’t just for the 2021 session. There are concerns over setting a precedent, meaning that some lawmakers may be allowed to meet virtually well after the pandemic is over.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Evening weather 9-16-2020

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Local news, weather, and sports.

News

White Shield residents celebrate community developments

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Members of the White Shield community gathered Wednesday to celebrate the early progress of community development that is the result of four years of planning and $100 million at work.

News

Two-year legal battle over DAPL security has been settled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Another two-year oilfield legal battle has come to an end.

News

Three North Dakota women form a Native American Caucus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Three women in North Dakota have created a Native American Caucus.

Latest News

News

Six-figure fentanyl seizure in Minot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
A 35-year-old man is in custody in the Ward County Jail, in what may be the largest ever fentanyl seizure in the Minot-area.

News

County by County, September 16, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
In this County by County segment, we look at vote-by-mail applications going out, water issues in one town, some Halloween fun, and an opportunity to serve your community.

News

McKenzie County prepares for large-scale emergency simulation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
A full-scale mass casualty and hazardous materials exercise will be held in McKenzie County Thursday to prepare first responders if those events occur in the future.

News

Bruno’s Pizza modifies restaurant to help reduce the spread of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Upgrading for COVID-19 prevention is not cheap.

News

Minot family helps those affected by Oregon wildfires

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
An Oregon native, who now lives in Minot, lost much of her childhood neighborhood from the fires and knows many who are in need of help.

News

Lost Wage Assistance Program experiencing delays

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
If you’ve noticed an extra deposit or two come through your bank account, you might have received some of your Lost Wage Assistance payments. But, not everyone who’s eligible has received the full credit yet.