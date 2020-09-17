Dinos return to mall in Minot for one more weekend

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - If you missed the dinosaurs in Minot this past weekend, you have one more chance to see them.

The Jurassic Empire animatronic dinosaur show is back at the Dakota Square Mall.

The display featuring more than 100 life-size dinosaurs is running in the former Sears location Friday through Sunday.

Tickets for adults and kids cost $26 per person, with seniors receiving $3 off admission.

The event’s entrance is located inside the mall.

