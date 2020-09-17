Advertisement

Dine to Donate Thursday supports Minot State nursing students

By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Thursday, you have a chance to support nursing students in Minot.

A portion of Thursday’s Ground Round profits will be used for a good cause.

The restaurant will be donating 15% of the profits to the Minot State Nursing Student Association when guests present the dine-to-donate drive’s flyer at the establishment. This applies to dine in or take out, food and drinks.

Printed flyers are available at http://msunsa.weebly.com/ under the tab “Future Events.” Ground Round is open from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Image courtesy: MSU Nursing

