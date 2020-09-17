Dakota College at Bottineau receives Tree Campus USA honors

BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) – The Arbor Day Foundation honored Dakota College at Bottineau with 2019 Tree Campus USA recognition for its commitment to effective urban forest management.

DCB met Tree Campus USA’s five standards, which include maintaining a tree advisory committee, a campus tree-care plan, dedicated annual expenditures for its campus tree program, an Arbor Day observance and student service-learning project.

“Tree Campuses and their students set examples for not only their student bodies, but the surrounding communities showcasing how trees create a healthier environment... Because of Dakota College at Bottineau’s participation air will be purer, water cleaner and [DCB] students and faculty will be surrounded by the shade and beauty the trees provide,” said Arbor Day Foundation President Dan Lambe.

Currently there are 385 campuses across the United States with this recognition.

Image courtesy: Dakota College at Bottineau

