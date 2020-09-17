Advertisement

Bismarck State College students glad the college is transparent about COVID-19 cases

BSC COVID cases dashboard
BSC COVID cases dashboard(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State College has created a COVID-19 dashboard that puts important information at everyone’s fingertips.

It displays active and pending cases, along with those being monitored, and those recovered.

Bismarck State College officials said they wanted to make this dashboard simple and understandable so the campus community could make informed decisions about their social interactions.

Music education major, Henry Kersey-Russell said he’s glad BSC is transparent with the amount of COVID-19 cases on campus.

“The campus trusts its students to do the right thing and know that, yes there is COVID going around but as long as you know it’s around than you’ll take more precaution,” said Kersey-Russell.   

Students also said the college’s efforts are greatly appreciated.

“It’s a joy to know that somebody is willing to take the time to make this,” said BSC student Jonathan Wingenbach.

The data included in the dashboard has been self-reported by BSC students and employees and is updated daily to reflect numbers from the previous day.

“We’ve tried to balance, being very transparent with what’s happening on our campus community as well as making sure that we’re protecting the information, or the personally identifiable information of our students  and our employees,” said BSC Vice President for Student Affairs Kaylyn Bondy.

The college is also hosting COVID-19 testing events every Monday for all BSC students and employees.

You can find more information about the college’s smart start plan and COVID updates at: https://bismarckstate.edu/

