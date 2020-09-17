Bismarck man arrested in connection to early September shooting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police say they arrested a 41-year-old man for shooting rounds into an apartment building on Sept. 6.

Police say a man had shot two rounds into the wall of an occupied apartment on West Sweet Avenue.

Through surveillance video, police were able to identity the vehicle. The owners of the vehicle told officers Chad Walker often drove the car.

When interviewed by police, Walker said he had been at the complex earlier in the night to purchase marijuana, but was unhappy with the drugs he had received.

According to the affidavit, he denied shooting a gun.

Police located a .40 caliber Ruger handgun, the same used at the crime scene, under the driver seat of the car Walker had been driving the day of his arrest

Walker has been previously pleaded guilty to a variety of drug charges, which does not allow him to possess a firearm.

He was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

His bond is set at $2,500.

