Advertisement

Bismarck man arrested in connection to early September shooting

Bismarck Shooting Arrest
Bismarck Shooting Arrest(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police say they arrested a 41-year-old man for shooting rounds into an apartment building on Sept. 6.

Police say a man had shot two rounds into the wall of an occupied apartment on West Sweet Avenue.

Through surveillance video, police were able to identity the vehicle.  The owners of the vehicle told officers Chad Walker often drove the car.

When interviewed by police, Walker said he had been at the complex earlier in the night to purchase marijuana, but was unhappy with the drugs he had received.

According to the affidavit, he denied shooting a gun.

Police located a .40 caliber Ruger handgun, the same used at the crime scene, under the driver seat of the car Walker had been driving the day of his arrest

Walker has been previously pleaded guilty to a variety of drug charges, which does not allow him to possess a firearm.

He was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

His bond is set at $2,500.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Strike up the band: Mandan Marching Braves find creative ways to perform during pandemic

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Mandan Marching Braves find creative ways to perform during pandemic

News

$5.8 million downtown project in Mandan getting underway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Gray
$5.8 million downtown project getting underway

News

Ward County Historical Society to hold POW/MIA ceremony Friday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ben Barr
The Ward County History Society is hosting a memorial ceremony for North Dakota POW/MIA’s Friday at 7 p.m. as part of September’s POW/MIA Month.

VOD Recording

White Shield residents celebrate community developments

Updated: 16 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

Latest News

VOD Recording

Sports Spotlight: Sean Korsmo

Updated: 16 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Three North Dakota women form a Native American Caucus

Updated: 16 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Bismarck company expands to help make homes more accessible

Updated: 16 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Bruno’s Pizza modifies restaurant to help reduce the spread of COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Lost Wage Assistance Program experiencing delays

Updated: 17 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Evening weather 9-16-2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
Local news, weather, and sports.