Bismarck Career Academy plans construction of new solar array

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Public School career academy is adding a new feature to its a facility, a 49 kilowatt solar array.

Career Academy students will be working in partnership with Green Leaf Solar to construct a 50 yard solar array.

The array will be located at the south side of the Career Academy to allow ease of access for students and faculty to work on the project.

“The why we’re doing it is because students need to learn about solar energy, just like you would learn about wind power, or you will learn about any kind of different energies our students have to be able to understand and know what that’s about,” said Director of Career Technical Education for BPS Dale Hoerauf.

Students will have the opportunity to learn more about solar panels in their energy and power program.

Career Academy students and officials from Green Leaf Solar plan to break ground for the project towards the end of October.

