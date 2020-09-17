$5.8 million downtown project in Mandan getting underway

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan’s downtown park is getting some upgrades.

Work on the Dykshoorn Park and Morton Mandan Public Library begins this month. Changes to the library include an additional 8,000 square feet of library space, a large public meeting room, and a bookmobile garage.

Improvements to the park will involve fencing, walking paths, and additional lighting, with elements that tie into the location’s history with the railroad.

The $5.8 million project is expected to be done in the next two to three years.

If additional funds are still available, plans are also in place for a pavilion on the east end of the park.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.