Advertisement

Wednesday: 269 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Test Results
Test Results(KFYR)
By KFYR-TV
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

5,209 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

553,163 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

269 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

16,333 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

5.35% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,528 – Total Active Cases

-36 Individuals from yesterday

300 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (177 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

13,628 – Total recovered since pandemic began

62 – Currently Hospitalized

+0 - Individuals from yesterday

5 – New Deaths*** (177 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Eddy County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Eddy County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 60s from McLean County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Adams County – 1
  • Barnes County - 1
  • Benson County – 3
  • Bottineau County – 3
  • Burleigh County - 17
  • Cass County – 80
  • Cavalier County – 6
  • Dickey County – 1
  • Dunn County - 6
  • Emmons County – 8
  • Grand Forks County – 4
  • Hettinger County - 4
  • LaMoure County – 2
  • Logan County – 4
  • McIntosh County - 1
  • McKenzie County - 6
  • McLean County - 1
  • Mercer County - 8
  • Morton County – 6
  • Mountrail County – 3
  • Oliver County – 1
  • Pembina County – 1
  • Pierce County – 1
  • Ransom County - 2
  • Renville County - 2
  • Richland County – 4
  • Rolette County – 4
  • Sargent County - 4
  • Sioux County - 3
  • Stark County – 9
  • Stutsman County – 2
  • Traill County – 5
  • Walsh County - 4
  • Ward County – 13
  • Williams County – 49

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US outlines sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccines

Updated: moments ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
In a report to Congress and an accompanying “playbook” for states and localities, federal health agencies and the Defense Department sketched out complex plans for a vaccination campaign to begin gradually in January or possibly later this year.

National Politics

Trump health appointee taking leave of absence amid coronavirus response allegations

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Michael Caputo, a Trump health appointee at the center of allegations of political meddling on the coronavirus response, is taking a leave of absence.

Coronavirus

Supreme Court to stick with arguments via telephone, for now

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
With 87-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg being treated for cancer and five of her colleagues also age 65 or older, the court is taking no chances that putting the justices in close proximity to each other might make them more vulnerable to catching the virus.

National Politics

In town hall, Trump denies downplaying virus, casts doubt on mask usage

Updated: 5 hours ago
Face-to-face with everyday voters for the first time in months, Trump was defensive but resisted agitation as he was pressed on his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and why he doesn’t more aggressively promote the use of masks to reduce the spread of the disease.

Latest News

National

Trump's handling of COVID-19 pandemic causes image to plummet internationally

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
According to a new report by the Pew Research Center, a median of just 15% of people in 13 nations believe the U.S. has done a good job handling the coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus deaths in kids echoes toll in adults, CDC says

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A detailed look at COVID-19 deaths in U.S. kids and young adults released Tuesday shows they mirror patterns seen in older patients.

National

World Series at Arlington, first time at one site since 1944

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers' new ballpark in Arlington, Texas, as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' association, the first time the sport’s championship will be played entirely at one site since 1944.

Coronavirus

Experts worry as US virus restrictions are eased or violated

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
State and local officials around the U.S. are rolling back social-distancing rules again after an abortive effort over the summer, allowing bars, restaurants and gyms to open.

National Politics

Pelosi: House to stay in session until COVID-19 rescue pact

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will remain in session until lawmakers deliver another round of COVID-19 relief.

Coronavirus

Tuesday: 235 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT
COVID-19 Test Results