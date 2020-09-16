Two more suspects arrested in Mandan street dance stabbing

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Two more suspects wanted in connection to a July stabbing in Mandan were arrested overnight.

Thirty-two-year-old Edward Nuckols and 28-year-old Nicholas Kinsella-Greff were arrested for conspiracy to commit murder and participation in a criminal street gang.

Mandan police say Nuckols and Kinsella-Greff were part of a group that stabbed a 33-year-old man at the Silver Dollar street dance in July.

A third suspect, Girard Glasser, is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Police say Nash Wollan of Willison is still wanted.

