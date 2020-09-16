Advertisement

The general election, not demand, is driving the spike in oil production in North Dakota

Oil
Oil(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After months of dwindling oil production, June was a month of rebound as thousands of shut-in wells began to re-open. That gave industry leaders and regulators cause for optimism.

Leaders from the Department of Mineral Resources reported oil production has increased by more than 16 percent and is back to more than one million barrels a day for the month of July. They said that spike is likely to continue through August and September, but the source of this increase in production may not be based on market demand. Demand for oil is low, storage is still full, and gas prices are slowly decreasing as winter approaches, yet oil production in North Dakota is currently increasing.

“We’re at a fairly tenuous situation where we want to see crude oil production rise in North Dakota, but it’s bumping up against all this oil in storage,” said Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms.

Helms said it’s in part due to the upcoming general election: if Joe Biden’s elected, oil production could come to a halt.

“All or much of that activity has been driven by concern that federal permits won’t get renewed. That if you have a permit in hand to drill or frack a well, you’d better do it now,” said Helms.

The production numbers prove that heightened activity. Inactive wells decreased from more than 4,000 in June to just over 3,500 in July. But with only about 10 drilling rigs operating in the entire state, industry leaders say oil production is still at a modern-day low.

“If there’s not a tremendous amount of growth in that curve of future oil prices, that would just depress the level of activity that we would expect in the region. And without that activity, it makes it more difficult to bring the production levels back up in a timely fashion,” said North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad.

Kringstad said pre-pandemic oil production levels of well over one million barrels a day aren’t feasible for another two to four years. Industry leaders said the uptick in oil production is only expected to last until the end of September.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minot Public School board approves change in healthcare provider

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Minot Public School Board approved a change in healthcare providers for staff.

News

Montana trooper captures striking wildfire smoke photos

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Jordin Roberts
A Montana State Trooper snapped some photos a couple of miles from Glacier National Park in Montana, showcasing the effects of the western wildfires.

News

NDDoH changes how they calculate the daily positivity rate for COVID-19

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The North Dakota Department of Health is changing the way it reports the COVID-19 daily positivity rate.

News

Four Bismarck firefighters set to head west on Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Tuesday afternoon, the Bismarck Fire Department got the call they too would be headed to Oregon to assist with the fires.

Latest News

News

Adjusting family visits 6 months into pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Gov. Doug Burgum declared Tuesday Children of Incarcerated Parents Day, which aims to improve communication between family members. In the face of a pandemic, that’s been difficult.

VOD Recording

Gol Stave Church in Minot undergoes preservation work

Updated: 2 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Bennigan’s in Mandan receives about $48,000 from the Economic Resiliency Grant

Updated: 3 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Evening weather 9-15-2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Ward County expands anti-nepotism policy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Ward County leaders have adopted a policy to prevent unfair hiring practices.

News

Jim Hill’s Kristi Reinke honored as ND Teacher of the Year finalist

Updated: 4 hours ago
Students and faculty at Jim Hill Middle School were able to show their appreciation for a local teacher being honored at a statewide level.