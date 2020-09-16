Advertisement

Sports Spotlight: Sean Korsmo

Sports Spotlight: Sean Korsmo
By Greg Beesley
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck High School Senior Sean Korsmo is off to a super start in 2020 after seeking out a unique form of training during the summer.               

The Demons distance running standout in this week Sports Spotlight.

Sean Korsmo has been winning races for years, for Bismarck high as his love for running started with his family.

“I think the big thing was my dad signing me up for a 5K, and it was just a community 5K. And, he was just like, ‘hey do you want to run this?’ and I was like, ‘yes, sounds good.’ So, I ran that, and then I asked him, ‘hey can we do one next week?’ And he said, ‘yes’ and I fell in love,'” said Bismarck High Senior Cross Country runner Sean Korsmo.

Due to the Corona Virus pandemic, Korsmo didn’t have a normal spring track season so to stay in shape this summer he took to a different form of training.

“I went down to Colorado for 10 days and I ended up running in a mountain running camp, and I stayed a couple days with a family friend who is a trail runner for Nike. And, I raced my last day there, which was the National High School Trail Running Championships, and it was awesome running on the Mountains,” said Korsmo.

After placing 2nd at the US High School Trail Running Championships, Korsmo has torn up the competition here in North Dakota with a style like the late great Steve Prefontaine.

“When we start the race I am going to make it very hard to stay with me and if they do all the credit to them because I have just a tremendous amount of respect for anyone who joins cross country but I am going to do everything I can to try and create a little separation,” said Korsmo.

But, once Korsmo crosses the finish line the fierce competitor turns into his team and everyone competing’s biggest cheerleader.

“He loves the guys he competes with and against, and that is genuine because he is an infectious and it’s just part of his personality that he loves people. And, he wants to see you do great as much as he wants to do great himself. So, he will be the first guy to congratulate anyone who beats him,” said BHS Boy’s Head Cross Country Coach Darrell Anderson.

Korsmo looks to continue his winning ways this Friday when the Demons head to Dickinson, Sean is also the number one ranked individual in the Class-A Boys Cross Country Coaches Poll.

