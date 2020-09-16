Advertisement

Six-figure fentanyl seizure in Minot

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A 35-year-old man is in custody in the Ward County Jail, in what may be the largest ever fentanyl seizure in the Minot-area.

Police investigators said Ward County Narcotics Task Force officers executed a search warrant Tuesday and seized more than 5,000 fentanyl pills valued at roughly $350,000.

Officers arrested Larry Owens in connection with the seizure. Owens made his initial appearance Wednesday, and will be arraigned Nov. 24, according to online records.

He faces an A-felony drug charge, according to the online docket, and would face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The task force includes officers with Minot Police, Ward County Sheriff’s Department, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, and Border Patrol.

