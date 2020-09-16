Advertisement

New Bismarck company aims to help make homes accessible

GoUniversal
GoUniversal(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One Bismarck construction company is expanding its business to focus on personalizing homes for those who need special accessibility.

In 2018, Brad Furman was working construction in South Dakota, putting in a mainline sewer, 16 feet underground.

In a matter of seconds, Brad was buried alive. Both of his legs wrapped around the pipe, which snapped a vertebrae in his back.

From that day on, Brad and his wife, Tara, have had to adjust the way they live every day.

“It paralyzed me. I’m paralyzed for life from then on,” said Brad Furman, a GoUniversal customer.

After the accident, Brad and Tara relocated to Bismarck, where they built a home that is accessible for Brad’s wheelchair.

“I do, like, 13 transfers before I actually can come out of my room to go on with my day,” said Brad.

At the same time, Sparling Construction was making its 12-year dream of launching a home-accessibility business.

“I wanted to take my passion of building and remodeling, and tying it into the health care industry. Helping people not just live better at the same address, or even at a new address, but living longer and safer,” said Todd Freitag, owner of GoUniversal.

GoUniversal has added threshold ramps and a lift to the Furman home.

“I almost feel like I’m not even injured when I’m at home. It’s made me such a homebody,” said Brad.

Freitag says the launch of GoUniversal has shown him the impact small changes can have on a family.

“GoUniversal has a special place in my heart, giving people hope and helping them when they don’t know what options they have,” said Freitag.

Along with homes, the company is aiming to make improvements throughout the community.

“There are a ton of things that businesses don’t do intentionally. They’re just not aware,” said Scott Bernstein, Networking Officer for GoUniversal.

Freitag hopes their unique business will continue to expand in the future.

“We’re building the infrastructure for something that will be much larger, because Fargo, Dickinson, and Minot can all need us,” said Freitag.

They say they see a need to help families like the Furmans continue to do the things they love, despite set-backs.

For more information, visit https://www.gouniversal.org or call (701) 222-0783.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

$22 million to NDDOT for improving road infrastructure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The Trump Administration will invest $1 billion in American infrastructure through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development program.

News

Fall Pumpkin Painting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Nina Loeks from Art from the Heart joins us from the Art from the Heart studio to start on a fun fall themed painting in this “Happy Little Painting.”

News

Planning a diet that works

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
From keto to paleo and gluten free there are so many ways these days we can change our diet.

News

ND Today Adopt A Pet is Jesse

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Mandy Schaaf from Central Dakota Humane Society joins us with our NDT Pet of the Week, Jesse.

Latest News

News

Two more suspects arrested in Mandan street dance stabbing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Two more suspects wanted in connection to a July stabbing in Mandan were arrested overnight.

News

Arrest made in connection to downtown Bismarck graffiti

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Bismarck police arrested a 33-year-old man for spray painting graffiti on numerous businesses in downtown Bismarck.

News

Minot Public School board approves change in healthcare provider

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The Minot Public School Board approved a change in healthcare providers for staff.

News

Montana trooper captures striking wildfire smoke photos

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jordin Roberts
A Montana State Trooper snapped some photos a couple of miles from Glacier National Park in Montana, showcasing the effects of the western wildfires.

News

NDDoH changes how they calculate the daily positivity rate for COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The North Dakota Department of Health is changing the way it reports the COVID-19 daily positivity rate.

News

The general election, not demand, is driving the spike in oil production in North Dakota

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
After months of dwindling oil production, June was a month of rebound as thousands of shut-in wells began to re-open. That gave industry leaders and regulators cause for optimism.