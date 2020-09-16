Montana trooper captures striking wildfire smoke photos

(KFYR) - A Montana State Trooper snapped some photos a couple of miles from Glacier National Park in Montana, showcasing the effects of the western wildfires.

Noah Pesola tweeted the photos with the caption “Same photo. 17 days apart. This smoke is no joke.”

In the first photo, behind the trooper’s squad vehicle, you can clearly see a backdrop of trees and mountains. However, in the second photo the mountains seem to have disappeared because of dense smoke blanketing the area.

