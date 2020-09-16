Minot Public School board approves change in healthcare provider

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School Board approved a change in healthcare providers for staff.

Minot Public School District employees will now be covered by UnitedHealthcare.

The district had used Blue Cross Blue Shield North Dakota until now.

The district’s health insurance plan design will not change, according to Minot Public School Business Manager Scott Moum.

The switch will lower the average premium by roughly five percent.

“Without doubt there will be some bumps in the road as MPS makes this change, however the expected benefits of the change outweigh the possible challenges that may present themselves,” said Moum.

Moum said he estimates that in year one the board will see between $500,000 and $600,000 in savings in fixed costs.

