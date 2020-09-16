Advertisement

Minot Public School board approves change in healthcare provider

Minot Public School board approves change in healthcare provider
Minot Public School board approves change in healthcare provider(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School Board approved a change in healthcare providers for staff.

Minot Public School District employees will now be covered by UnitedHealthcare.

The district had used Blue Cross Blue Shield North Dakota until now.

The district’s health insurance plan design will not change, according to Minot Public School Business Manager Scott Moum.

The switch will lower the average premium by roughly five percent.

“Without doubt there will be some bumps in the road as MPS makes this change, however the expected benefits of the change outweigh the possible challenges that may present themselves,” said Moum.

Moum said he estimates that in year one the board will see between $500,000 and $600,000 in savings in fixed costs.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Montana trooper captures striking wildfire smoke photos

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Jordin Roberts
A Montana State Trooper snapped some photos a couple of miles from Glacier National Park in Montana, showcasing the effects of the western wildfires.

News

NDDoH changes how they calculate the daily positivity rate for COVID-19

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The North Dakota Department of Health is changing the way it reports the COVID-19 daily positivity rate.

News

The general election, not demand, is driving the spike in oil production in North Dakota

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
After months of dwindling oil production, June was a month of rebound as thousands of shut-in wells began to re-open. That gave industry leaders and regulators cause for optimism.

News

Four Bismarck firefighters set to head west on Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Tuesday afternoon, the Bismarck Fire Department got the call they too would be headed to Oregon to assist with the fires.

Latest News

News

Adjusting family visits 6 months into pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Gov. Doug Burgum declared Tuesday Children of Incarcerated Parents Day, which aims to improve communication between family members. In the face of a pandemic, that’s been difficult.

VOD Recording

Gol Stave Church in Minot undergoes preservation work

Updated: 2 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Bennigan’s in Mandan receives about $48,000 from the Economic Resiliency Grant

Updated: 3 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Evening weather 9-15-2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Ward County expands anti-nepotism policy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Ward County leaders have adopted a policy to prevent unfair hiring practices.

News

Jim Hill’s Kristi Reinke honored as ND Teacher of the Year finalist

Updated: 4 hours ago
Students and faculty at Jim Hill Middle School were able to show their appreciation for a local teacher being honored at a statewide level.