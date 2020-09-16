Minot family helps those affected by Oregon wildfires

MINOT, N.D. – As the wildfires continue to spread throughout the West coast, thousands of people have lost their homes and are now displaced. An Oregon native, who now lives in Minot, lost much of her childhood neighborhood from the fires and knows many who are in need of help.

Working with just her mom, Araya Ferrell is taking donations like clothes, toys, books, personal items, and non-perishable foods.

Her family will drive to Oregon with all of the donations to drop off at a school that has been turned into a shelter for those who have been displaced.

Her family came to Minot during the flood of 2011 and helped rebuild the city.

“It’s almost now the tables have turned. So, it’s our home town that’s on fire. It’s our home town going through the tragedy. And we are just doing everything we can to help, not only our friends and family, but other locals we were surrounded by, to get through it,” said Araya Ferrell.

As of now, the mother-daughter duo do not have a set date on when they will be leaving to Oregon.

They will be accepting donations until they leave.

They will be at HighAir Ground parking lot Wednesday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You can also call them at 503-910-3113 or reach out to them on Facebook.

They are in desperate need for boxes as well, to put donations in.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.