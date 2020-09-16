Lost Wage Assistance program experiencing delays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’ve noticed an extra deposit or two come through your bank account, you might have received some of your Lost Wage Assistance payments. But, not everyone who’s eligible has received the full credit yet.

The Lost Wage Assistance program was enacted through a Presidential Executive Order on Aug. 8.

The program is supposed to provide an additional $300 per week to those who were eligible for Unemployment Insurance due to COVID 19 for the week ending Aug. 1 through the week ending Sept. 5.

“Any extra money that we can get into the pockets of North Dakotans is beneficial, both to them and to the state’s economy,” said Job Service North Dakota Communications Officer Sarah Arntson.

So far, recipients were supposed to receive payments for the first three weeks of eligibility. However because the money is being distributed by FEMA, Job Service North Dakota representatives say they’ve experienced some banking issues.

“Sept. 10, we said that we were going to pay out three weeks' worth. And that did not necessarily all come in one lump sum. Some people have gotten all of them and some people have not,” Arntson said. Arntson said there might be a delay on deposits. But, she says the last payments of weeks one through three have been sent out as of Monday, Sept. 14.

Job Service is in the process of distributing funds for weeks four through six. If you’re having issues with payment deposits, call the Job Service claim center at 701-328-4995.

