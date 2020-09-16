Advertisement

Lost Wage Assistance Program experiencing delays

Lost Wage Assistance program experiencing delays
Lost Wage Assistance program experiencing delays(CNN)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’ve noticed an extra deposit or two come through your bank account, you might have received some of your Lost Wage Assistance payments. But, not everyone who’s eligible has received the full credit yet.

The Lost Wage Assistance program was enacted through a Presidential Executive Order on Aug. 8.

The program is supposed to provide an additional $300 per week to those who were eligible for Unemployment Insurance due to COVID 19 for the week ending Aug. 1 through the week ending Sept. 5.

“Any extra money that we can get into the pockets of North Dakotans is beneficial, both to them and to the state’s economy,” said Job Service North Dakota Communications Officer Sarah Arntson.

So far, recipients were supposed to receive payments for the first three weeks of eligibility. However because the money is being distributed by FEMA, Job Service North Dakota representatives say they’ve experienced some banking issues.

“Sept. 10, we said that we were going to pay out three weeks' worth. And that did not necessarily all come in one lump sum. Some people have gotten all of them and some people have not,” Arntson said. Arntson said there might be a delay on deposits. But, she says the last payments of weeks one through three have been sent out as of Monday, Sept. 14.

Job Service is in the process of distributing funds for weeks four through six. If you’re having issues with payment deposits, call the Job Service claim center at 701-328-4995.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bruno’s Pizza modifies restaurant to help reduce the spread of COVID-19

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Upgrading for COVID-19 prevention is not cheap.

News

Minot family helps those affected by Oregon wildfires

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
An Oregon native, who now lives in Minot, lost much of her childhood neighborhood from the fires and knows many who are in need of help.

News

Canning lid shortage impacts gardeners

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
While the pandemic canceled many summer plans, it also gave people a chance to try new hobbies. For some, that meant planting a garden for the first time.

News

Bismarck company expands to help make homes more accessible

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
One Bismarck construction company is expanding its business to focus on personalizing homes for those who need special accessibility.

Latest News

News

$22 million to NDDOT for improving road infrastructure

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The Trump Administration will invest $1 billion in American infrastructure through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development program.

News

Fall Pumpkin Painting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Nina Loeks from Art from the Heart joins us from the Art from the Heart studio to start on a fun fall themed painting in this “Happy Little Painting.”

News

Planning a diet that works

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
From keto to paleo and gluten free there are so many ways these days we can change our diet.

News

ND Today Adopt A Pet is Jesse

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Mandy Schaaf from Central Dakota Humane Society joins us with our NDT Pet of the Week, Jesse.

News

Two more suspects arrested in Mandan street dance stabbing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Two more suspects wanted in connection to a July stabbing in Mandan were arrested overnight.

News

Arrest made in connection to downtown Bismarck graffiti

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
Bismarck police arrested a 33-year-old man for spray painting graffiti on numerous businesses in downtown Bismarck.