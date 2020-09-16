Advertisement

Four Bismarck firefighters set to head west on Wednesday

Four firefighters from Bismarck spent Tuesday preparing their trucks and gear to leave early Wednesday morning.
Four firefighters from Bismarck spent Tuesday preparing their trucks and gear to leave early Wednesday morning.(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday afternoon, the Bismarck Fire Department got the call they too would be headed to Oregon to assist with the fires.

Four firefighters from Bismarck spent Tuesday preparing their trucks and gear to leave early Wednesday morning.

“There has been a lot of anticipation for us to get out and get an opportunity to help our fellow firefighters out west,” said Rusty Krikava, captain with the Bismarck Fire Department.

They have not yet received their assigned mission, but say they look forward to working with the other crews from North Dakota.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Adjusting family visits 6 months into pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Gov. Doug Burgum declared Tuesday Children of Incarcerated Parents Day, which aims to improve communication between family members. In the face of a pandemic, that’s been difficult.

VOD Recording

Gol Stave Church in Minot undergoes preservation work

Updated: 1 hour ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Bennigan’s in Mandan receives about $48,000 from the Economic Resiliency Grant

Updated: 1 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Evening weather 9-15-2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

Latest News

News

Ward County expands anti-nepotism policy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Ward County leaders have adopted a policy to prevent unfair hiring practices.

News

Jim Hill’s Kristi Reinke honored as ND Teacher of the Year finalist

Updated: 3 hours ago
Students and faculty at Jim Hill Middle School were able to show their appreciation for a local teacher being honored at a statewide level.

News

Gol Stave Church in Minot undergoes preservation work

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
An historic landmark and Minot destination known around the world has been having some much needed preservations done.

News

Trinity Health, First District to split COVID-19 testing efforts

Updated: 3 hours ago
First District Health Unit and Trinity Health are splitting the workload for COVID-19 testing.

News

Minot Chamber, Development Corp. moving closer to merger

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Minot Area Chamber of Commerce and the Minot Area Development Corporation are planning to merge.

News

Des Lacs-Burlington schools in need of substitute teachers

Updated: 4 hours ago
Leadership with the Des Lacs-Burlington School District said they need more substitute teachers.