Four Bismarck firefighters set to head west on Wednesday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday afternoon, the Bismarck Fire Department got the call they too would be headed to Oregon to assist with the fires.

Four firefighters from Bismarck spent Tuesday preparing their trucks and gear to leave early Wednesday morning.

“There has been a lot of anticipation for us to get out and get an opportunity to help our fellow firefighters out west,” said Rusty Krikava, captain with the Bismarck Fire Department.

They have not yet received their assigned mission, but say they look forward to working with the other crews from North Dakota.

