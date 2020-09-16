Advertisement

County by County, September 16, 2020

(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – In this County by County segment, we look at vote-by-mail applications going out, water issues in one town, some Halloween fun, and an opportunity to serve your community.

First up, election news in Bottineau County.

Vote by mail applications were mailed out on Sept. 14.

You can return your signed applications to the Auditor’s office

Mailing ballots will start going out Sept. 24.

You can mail your ballots in, drop off at the Auditor’s Office, or place them into the drop boxes located the Bottineau Courthouse and in front of the Westhope City Office.

Over to McHenry County, where the city of Towner is looking for volunteer EMTs.

Towner Fire Ambulance and Rescue is in need of help.

Call 240-6116 or 833-1310 for more information about helping out.

Now going west to Mountrail County, Stanley is getting an escape room just in time for Halloween.

Foxden Farms has created Thrilling Escape room.

It will open in October on Thursdays through Saturdays.

The scary adventure is for ages 14 and up.

You can have two to six players and the challenge lasts about 30 minutes.

For more information go to www.escapegoatnd.com

Also, news of some water issues in the City of Rugby.

On Wednesday, the city of Rugby shared a post on Facebook.

The city is experiencing water main issues. They are asking residents and businesses to conserve water.

They will update everyone as soon as they can.

