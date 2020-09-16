Advertisement

Arrest made in connection to downtown Bismarck graffiti

By Julie Martin
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:04 AM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a 33-year-old man for spray painting graffiti on numerous businesses in downtown Bismarck.

Police say Richard Hudson sprayed the word “CRAN” on six buildings downtown and on the Burlington Northern railroad bridge over the span of four months.

According to police, through anonymous tips and investigation, the word “CRAN” was found to be associated with Hudson.

Damages done by Hudson are estimated to be over $18,000.

Hudson is charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

