$22 million to NDDOT for improving road infrastructure
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Trump Administration will invest $1 billion in American infrastructure through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development program.
Part of this investment will go towards North Dakota’s Department of Transportation.
The NDDOT will be awarded $22 million.
This money will go to the highways across the state and I-94.
The department will raise the grade of roadways at 13 different locations, which will help reduce road flooding and water accumulation.
Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.