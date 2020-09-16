Advertisement

$22 million to NDDOT for improving road infrastructure

US $100 bills
US $100 bills(Associated Press | AP Images)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Trump Administration will invest $1 billion in American infrastructure through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development program.

Part of this investment will go towards North Dakota’s Department of Transportation.

The NDDOT will be awarded $22 million.

This money will go to the highways across the state and I-94.

The department will raise the grade of roadways at 13 different locations, which will help reduce road flooding and water accumulation.

