$22 million to NDDOT for improving road infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Trump Administration will invest $1 billion in American infrastructure through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development program.

Part of this investment will go towards North Dakota’s Department of Transportation.

The NDDOT will be awarded $22 million.

This money will go to the highways across the state and I-94.

The department will raise the grade of roadways at 13 different locations, which will help reduce road flooding and water accumulation.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.